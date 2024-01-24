Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,978 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

ROST stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

