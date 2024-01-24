Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $252.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

