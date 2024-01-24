Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

