Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.85.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

