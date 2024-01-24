Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,152,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

