Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

