Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

