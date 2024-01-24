ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $84,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $402,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.68.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $766.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $770.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $696.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

