ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $900.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.68.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $753.08 on Monday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $766.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.