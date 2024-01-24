Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.89. 219,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.99 and its 200-day moving average is $221.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $246.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

