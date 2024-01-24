Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 64,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 355,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

