Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 656,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The company has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,484 shares of company stock worth $1,600,199. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

