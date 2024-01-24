Signaturefd LLC Buys 161 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $553.34. 203,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.60 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.50.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

