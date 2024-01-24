Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,622 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,420,000 after acquiring an additional 438,181 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.94. 445,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,068. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

