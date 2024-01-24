Signaturefd LLC Buys 312 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,865,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.8 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $20.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $774.24. The stock had a trading volume of 458,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $774.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

