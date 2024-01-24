Signaturefd LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.7% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 76,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.48. 114,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.28. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.96 and a 12 month high of $317.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

