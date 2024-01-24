Signaturefd LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

