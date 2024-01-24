Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 163.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 639,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 396,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 46.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,209,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 385,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $3,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 199,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,597. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.37%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.