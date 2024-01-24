Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $19.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 255 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

