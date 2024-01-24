Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 697 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, reaching $390.70. 15,698,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,329,491. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $396.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

