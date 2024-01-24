Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 4,549 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $345.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.