Silicon Valley Capital Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,203. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

