Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express Dividend Announcement

AXP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.82. 3,044,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,923. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.