Silicon Valley Capital Partners Invests $30,000 in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 577.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Stock Up 6.6 %

NKLA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 120,493,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,443,930. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $709.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

