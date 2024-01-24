Silicon Valley Capital Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,866. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $472.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.