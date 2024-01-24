Silicon Valley Capital Partners Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UNH traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $513.23. 2,868,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $533.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.82. The company has a market cap of $474.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

