Silicon Valley Capital Partners Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $173.93. 8,051,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,912. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $174.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

