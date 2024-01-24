Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 3,826 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,671,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,821. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.28.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

