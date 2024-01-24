Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.