Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

NKE stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.76. 7,862,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

