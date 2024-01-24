Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,096,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,199. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

