Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. 3,263,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

