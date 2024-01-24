Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Simmons First National Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SFNC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 463,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $214,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 55.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Stephens decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

