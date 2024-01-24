Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Trading Up 4.5% Following Strong Earnings

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 66,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 426,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

