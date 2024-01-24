SingularityNET Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $253.82 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $253.82 million and $26.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017964 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,048.71 or 0.99928616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011384 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00208334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,742,236.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24811903 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $32,700,664.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.