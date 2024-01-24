Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Increased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 158.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,269,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

SIRI opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

