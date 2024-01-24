Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 11,666,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,396,259. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

View Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.