Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 151.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after buying an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 402,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,774. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

