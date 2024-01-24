Sky Harbour Group Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sky Harbour Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sky Harbour Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $12.65 on Monday. Sky Harbour Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

