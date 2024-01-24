SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.06.
SL Green Realty Price Performance
NYSE SLG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66.
SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
Read More
