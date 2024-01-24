SmarDex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $93.19 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01342577 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,651,254.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

