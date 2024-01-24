SmartFinancial, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $28.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SMBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

