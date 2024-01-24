SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.