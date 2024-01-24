SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

