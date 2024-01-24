SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 1.3 %

SMBK stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $399.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

