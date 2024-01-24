SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 3.6%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 335,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,096,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SMRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SmartRent

SmartRent Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $621.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 2.07.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. SmartRent’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

In other news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $520,298.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 54.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SmartRent by 794.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 2,378,079 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartRent by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SmartRent by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 862,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.