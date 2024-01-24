Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.00

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.07), with a volume of 117096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.83).
Smartspace Software Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.55. The company has a market capitalization of £23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.17 and a beta of 1.67.
Smartspace Software Company Profile
Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.
