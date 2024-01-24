Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SNA
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap-on Price Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $288.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.59.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.