Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $288.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.59.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.