SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $7.49

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.83. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 10,648,721 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

