SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $71.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. 1,396,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,270. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

